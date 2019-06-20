InsurTech Futures: Artesian launches risk and compliance hub

Firm says new solution will help brokers better understand risks and spot opportunities.

Artesian Solutions has launched a service enabling relationship managers, underwriters and frontline teams within financial services firms, including brokers and insurers, to quickly assess their corporate clients.

The RegTech business noted that its Artesian Risk and Compliance Hub (Arch) can help firms to better understand their clients.

According to Artesian, Arch has been selected to take part in PwC’s Scale InsurTech Programme, an eleven week incubator aimed at developing technology companies in the insurance sector.

It detailed that Arch enables relationship managers to have the earliest possible view of risks and opportunities to help their clients, whilst also protecting their own organisation.

The hub has a configurable decision engine and monitors real-time credit risk and data sources, applying each insurer’s own policy to the data.

Artesian explained that the result is a summarised view of appetite and complexity, clearly drawing attention to any potential issues where action should be taken.

Brokers

Matt Elsom, vice president of risk solutions at Artesian, told Insurance Age that the business had seen a growing trend of brokers wanting to understand a bit more about a potential client’s risk profile before speaking to them.

He detailed that the hub can help brokers identify opportunities with new customers, but also to understand the risks more from a protection point of view.

Elsom continued: “One reason for using it is that they might want to look at what gets declared to them by the new customer compared to what they can see from Arch.

“To do that they can have a look at some of the fraud-focused data sources and financial data.”

Daniel Dingley, insurance business development manager for Arch, added: “We have a lot of brokers that currently use our platform but when you enable them to get more information from a risk perspective, they can know their customer better. We’ve heard from brokers that it benefits them in the long run.”

