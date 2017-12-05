Marsh to resume control over Norwich support services from Capita

Arrangement will see 550 Capita employees join Marsh's existing staff in its Norwich office.

Marsh has confirmed it is to resume control over its Norwich-based client support and processing services during the course of 2018, following the conclusion of a ten-year partnership with Capita.

According to the broker Capita will continue to provide support to Marsh’s UK operations through its offshore facility in Pune, India.

Following the conclusion of the deal the around 550 Capita employees based in Marsh’s Norwich office, will join the broker’s existing colleagues in the city.

Support

Mark Weil, CEO of Marsh UK & Ireland, said: “Over the last 10 years, our office in Norwich has become an increasingly important part of the way we support our multinational clients.

“In that time we have benefitted from Capita’s broad expertise, especially as we undertook some major operational initiatives that enabled us to improve our client service.”

Alistair MacTaggart, managing director, Capita Insurance Services added: “Over the past 10 years, we have worked closely with Marsh colleagues in Norwich and from our operations in India to transform and enhance client services, enabling Marsh to sustain superior client experiences into the future.

“We are pleased to be continuing that support through our centre of excellence in Pune.”

