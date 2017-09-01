Top 50 2017 - £10m - £14.99m
Aston Scott Group / Sutton Winson
Aston Scott Group
Malling House, Town Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 6QL
Website: www.astonscott.com
Contact name: Peter Blanc
MD: Stuart Rootham
CEO: Peter Blanc
Tel: 01206 655 399
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@astonscottgroup
Parent company: Antelope (Topco) Limited
Main location: West Malling
Additional branches: 11 – Alton, Burnham, Caterham, Chesterfield, Colchester, Croydon, Farnborough, Glasgow, Padstow, Swale, Wimbledon.
Staff numbers: 267
Major specialisms: Motor trade
Major trading subsidiaries: Aston Scott Ltd; ASG Risk Management Ltd; First Commercial Insurance Brokers Ltd; AH Bell & Co (Insurance Brokers) Ltd.
Acquisitions in the last two years: First Commercial Insurance Brokers Ltd; AH Bell & Co (Insurance Brokers) Ltd.
What we are: Commercial and private clients insurance broker and risk management specialist.
Vision/background: To deliver a high quality, personal service to those clients looking to enjoy a long-term relationship with a professional adviser.
Sutton Winson
St James House, Grosvenor Road, Twickenham TW1 4AJ
Website: www.suttonwinson.com
Contact name: Grahame Lamb
MD: David Thomson
Tel: 020 8891 4021
Email: [email protected]
Parent company: Sutton Group Holdings Limited
Main location: Twickenham
Additional branches: 1
Staff numbers: 125 (total) / 34 personal lines only.
Major specialisms: Employee benefits.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Naylor Wright July 2015
What we are: An independent insurance broker whose personal division specialises in delivering bespoke personal insurances to employees and retirees of FTSE 100 companies via voluntary, core and flexible employee benefit programmes. Our Private clients team offers bespoke services to high net worth individuals and are one of the fastest growing teams within our business achieving 14% growth last year.
Vision/background: Build a business that delivers sustainable results and highest levels of service and care through a culture of highly valuing our people and customers. Continue to innovate and evolve our product offering and service to maximise the opportunities available to us within the employee benefit and high net worth sectors.
