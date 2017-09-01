Insurance Age

Top 50 2017 - £10m - £14.99m

Top 50 £10-15m
  • Insurance Age staff
Aston Scott Group / Sutton Winson

Aston Scott Group

Malling House, Town Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 6QL

Website: www.astonscott.com

Peter Blanc
Aston Scott’s Peter Blanc

Contact name: Peter Blanc

MD: Stuart Rootham

CEO: Peter Blanc

Tel: 01206 655 399

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:
@astonscottgroup

Parent company: Antelope (Topco) Limited

Main location: West Malling

Additional branches: 11 – Alton, Burnham, Caterham, Chesterfield, Colchester, Croydon, Farnborough, Glasgow, Padstow, Swale, Wimbledon.

Staff numbers: 267

Major specialisms: Motor trade

Major trading subsidiaries: Aston Scott Ltd; ASG Risk Management Ltd; First Commercial Insurance Brokers Ltd; AH Bell & Co (Insurance Brokers) Ltd.

Acquisitions in the last two years: First Commercial Insurance Brokers Ltd; AH Bell & Co (Insurance Brokers) Ltd.

What we are: Commercial and private clients insurance broker and risk management specialist.

Vision/background: To deliver a high quality, personal service to those clients looking to enjoy a long-term relationship with a professional adviser.

Sutton Winson 

St James House, Grosvenor Road, Twickenham TW1 4AJ

Twickenham Richmond Ham House Thames
Sutton Winson is based in Twickenham

Website: www.suttonwinson.com

Contact name: Grahame Lamb

MD: David Thomson 

Tel: 020 8891 4021

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Sutton Group Holdings Limited

Main location: Twickenham

Additional branches: 1

Staff numbers: 125 (total) / 34 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Employee benefits.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Naylor Wright July 2015

What we are: An independent insurance broker whose personal division specialises in delivering bespoke personal insurances to employees and retirees of FTSE 100 companies via voluntary, core and flexible employee benefit programmes. Our Private clients team offers bespoke services to high net worth individuals and are one of the fastest growing teams within our business achieving 14% growth last year.

Vision/background: Build a business that delivers sustainable results and highest levels of service and care through a culture of highly valuing our people and customers. Continue to innovate and evolve our product offering and service to maximise the opportunities available to us within the employee benefit and high net worth sectors. 

Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines

