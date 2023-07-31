Abacai CEO Mark Wilson resigns as director as DLG/M&A speculation ramps up

A trio of co-founders at private equity-backed insurtech Abacai Technologies, including former Aviva Group CEO Mark Wilson, have resigned as directors, Insurance Age can reveal.

Wilson (pictured right), is now hotly tipped to be among the front runners to take over the CEO role at Direct Line Group, replacing Penny James.

In February 2021, PE house Sun Capital teamed up with Wilson to launch Abacai; a consumer-facing insurtech group that absorbed Complete Cover and sister company Mulsanne Insurance.

Wilson’s founder team included Jamie Hay (pictured left), the former head of Europe, Middle East and Africa insurtech for Goldman Sachs, who was appointed managing