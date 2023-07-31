Abacai CEO Mark Wilson resigns as director as DLG/M&A speculation ramps up
A trio of co-founders at private equity-backed insurtech Abacai Technologies, including former Aviva Group CEO Mark Wilson, have resigned as directors, Insurance Age can reveal.
Wilson (pictured right), is now hotly tipped to be among the front runners to take over the CEO role at Direct Line Group, replacing Penny James.
In February 2021, PE house Sun Capital teamed up with Wilson to launch Abacai; a consumer-facing insurtech group that absorbed Complete Cover and sister company Mulsanne Insurance.
Wilson’s founder team included Jamie Hay (pictured left), the former head of Europe, Middle East and Africa insurtech for Goldman Sachs, who was appointed managing
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Technology
'A major breakthrough' - ChatGPT bots to revolutionise broker customer service
Ignite Insurance Systems has launched a super-advanced artificial intelligence bot to answer insurance customer queries. Technology enthusiasts believe this is the start of an AI-powered chatbot revolution in dealing with customer interactions. But this powerful new force has its risks.
Former Hastings boss Neil Utley leads £2.7m insurtech investment round
Insurance data intelligence provider Percayso Inform has secured a second round of investment with a £2.7m fundraise led by industry veteran Neil Utley, and its existing venture capital investor Praetura Ventures.
Blog: Is operational efficiency the new battleground for UK consolidators?
It is time to change the record on consolidation from talk of double digit acquisition multiples to evidenced efficiency improvements, argues Andy Fairchild.
Broking telematics under the spotlight as motor insurers withhold or pull capacity
The broking telematics market has had a few setbacks of late with Unipol pulling capacity and Lumun pivoting to become an MGA. But as Saxon East discovers, there are positive signs on the road ahead too.
Sabre picks CDL for pricing and for retail platforms
Sabre Insurance has moved its pricing and direct insurance platforms to CDL, Insurance Age can reveal.
Tech entrepreneur launches kit to combat HNW fraud and underinsurance
Tech entrepreneur Jonathan Garnett has gone live with a system to help insurance firms combat fraud and underinsurance in high-net-worth assets.
CDL eyeing international expansion in next 12 months
CDL has looked at Australia, Canada, Latin America and Europe as it plans to grow with partners across the world, CEO Nigel Phillips told Insurance Age.
Build Back Better? More needs to be done first to make clients aware of risks
As trusted local experts, brokers are well positioned to make customers and clients aware of flood risks and help them better prepare, asserts Ian Gibbs, national technical manager, Sedgwick.