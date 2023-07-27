Insurance Age

Former Hastings boss Neil Utley leads £2.7m insurtech investment round

Insurance data intelligence provider Percayso Inform has secured a second round of investment with a £2.7m fundraise led by industry veteran Neil Utley, and its existing venture capital investor Praetura Ventures.

Since its launch in the UK insurance market three years ago, Percayso has secured a 65-strong client base that now includes Ageas, Covéa, Direct Line, Markerstudy, Somerset Bridge, The AA, and many more.

Following the investment led by Praetura Ventures in March 2022, Percayso has extended its proposition to deliver a full quote intelligence suite.

Rich and his team are building one of the most exciting businesses to have emerged in our industry. UK insurance providers have been crying out

