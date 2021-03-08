In-depth - technology: Future disruption

Disruption is something of a watchword in the insurance sector, with everyone on the lookout for the next wave of change and upheaval. But, while it’s come from the likes of Direct Line in the 1980s and more recently the price comparison websites, the next significant threat is likely to come from the technology sector, with both big tech and the insurtechs regarded as the ones to watch.

Their well-established track record of disrupting markets has led many to question when the big tech