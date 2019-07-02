Applied Systems report shows only 29% of UK brokers use data analytics tools

Applied's Jeff Purdy discusses the challenges and opportunities for brokers in the UK when it comes to adopting technology.

Brokers still have a long way to go when it comes to adopting digital technology, according to Applied Systems.

The software house revealed in its 2019 Applied Digital Broker Annual Report that only 29% of brokers in the UK use data analytics tools to gain insights from their own data.

Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied, explained that in a highly competitive market such as the UK, “analytics can absolutely inform the types of business that the brokers should be targeting”.

“There’s an opportunity for the UK to do better as a result of market dynamics,” he added.

The report also showed that, on average, 43% of independent brokers have adopted digital technology, and Purdy noted that there is “lots of runway for brokers to invest and digitise”.

Platforms

He explained that the UK is different to the other countries that the software house operates in – the US, Canada and Ireland – because brokers here tend to have multiple broker management platforms.

“When you think about enabling a more digital customer experience, that’s super complex and this is the challenge for UK brokers,” Purdy told Insurance Age.

He continued: “Brokers who have disparate broker management platforms need to consider the cost and how that is impacting their ability to digitise.”

The report also showed that around a quarter (24%) of UK brokers have a customer self-service portal, and as few as 8% have a customer mobile app.

However, 76% of brokers in the UK take advantage of e-trading, with personal lines being more widely e-traded than commercial lines.

“In e-trading, the UK is by far ahead of the other geographies,” commented Purdy.

He added: “The UK tends to be very segmented, and there’s an opportunity for UK brokers to consolidate their platforms and drive usage across any line of business.”

Commenting on the overall results, Purdy said: “This study shows that brokers who embrace digital and fully digitise their operations do have better retention, they’re more profitable, and they to some extent future-proof their business because there’s a plan for the business to compete in this ever-changing environment.”

Google

Last year, Google owner Alphabet, via its vehicle Capital G, took a minority ownership stake in Applied.

Purdy would not be drawn into detail about what the investment has meant for Applied, but noted that some of the software house’s staff had now been through training at Google.

He concluded: “In a few months, we will be demonstrating some capabilities that we are building with Google right now that we think will drive further customer experience benefits for our user base.

“It will give us access to technology and capabilities that we would not have had without Google.”

