Webinar: The digital distribution challenge

  • Insurance Age staff
Watch our expert webinar, in association with Charles Taylor.

The panel of specialists discuss the challenges around digital distribution covering data, strategy, stakeholder relationships and advice on how to build a digital strategy.

The panel, hosted by Insurance Age editor Siân Barton, includes:

  • Laurence King, practice director - general insurance, Charles Taylor InsureTech
  • Nathan Shanaghy, chief operating officer, Aon
  • Stephen Card, chief executive, Jigsaw Insurance Services
  • Guy Wilson, finance director, Marine Aviation & General

Look at the video today and share with your colleagues for insight into how digital tools can change the insurance market for all stakeholders.

Insurance Age webinars

