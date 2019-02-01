Quizzical Questions: 1 February 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Use our clues
The bots are focused on admin work
He has been with the insurer for 14 years
The investment will create 40 new jobs
The project analysed measuring value in general insurance products
The regulator warned that more work needs to be done
More on Technology
POLL: INSURER HEADCOUNT
Most read
- FSCS to hit brokers with extra levy bill next month, warns Biba
- Cyber experts dispute Mactavish report
- FCA consults on making value data compulsory
- Brokers call on Ageas to keep up service level following office closures
- Profits rebound for Marsh owner in 2018
- InsurTech Futures: Ex-AIG boss Jacqueline McNamee's C-Quence launches
- Blog: What stronger food labelling laws would mean for brokers