One Call looks to tech to “disrupt home market”

One Call Insurance has formed a partnership with US-based tech provider Roost to offer “home telematics” products to its customers.

The broker said the deal will see it “disrupt the home insurance market” with the introduction of Roost’s home telematics offering across its home insurance product lines.

One Call detailed that it will offer Roost smart water leak and freeze detectors as well as Roost smart 9V batteries with new home insurance policies bought direct and via its aggregator partners.

The broker claimed it was the first time these features would be made available via price comparison websites.

The devices will also be linked to Roost’s One Call branded mobile app.

According to the company the product range, due to launch on 1 July, currently has five insurers on the panel but One Call expects this to grow ahead of the products going live. It also expects to add new products to the range over the coming year.

Nathan Robinson, aggregator relationship manager at One Call, commented: “By incorporating Roost’s platform and smart sensors into our offerings we are not only helping improve safety and security, we are protecting our consumers’ assets and looking to help reduce claims costs for our insurance panel.”

One Call recently hit the headlines after being fined, along with CEO John Radford, more than £1m by the Financial Conduct Authority for client money mistakes. The firm was also banned from renewals from 121 days, a move that was expected to cost it £4.6m.

In the weeks following the fines, One Call launched a new motor brand entitled One Quick Quote – a service which it said could provide quotes to customers in under 60 seconds.

