Aurora launches policy in partnership with Axa

Managing general agent (MGM) Aurora has launched its second specialist offering, a management liability policy in partnership with Axa.

The product is split into three sections: directors’ and officers liability; employment practices liability; and corporate legal liability.

Its key features include regulatory intervention, employment claims, pensions, contract disputes, data protection and GDPR support.

Aurora claimed its algorithmic approach to underwriting enables the MGA to offer significant limits of liability via its platform. It helps businesses to get cover as well as risk management insights and support through rradar.

Aur