Financial & Legal expands product range
The legal expenses provider, which traditionally offered after-the-event insurance, has expanded its product range to offer an increasing number of before-the-event covers and has also developed a series of add-ons in the motor space. The rationale for broadening out from ATE is that BTE/ancillaries are annually renewable, bringing more stability and longevity to the business.
Beales, who took the role in 2020, detailed: “For BTE we have doubled our policy count up to 1.5m during the last 12
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- A watershed moment for HR
- Flood Re launches resilience initiative
- Zurich opens regional office for East Anglia in Chelmsford
- Mason Owen Financial Services completes MBO from parent company
- GRP’s County Group buys again in Wales
- Motor insurance premiums levelled off in February
- People Moves: 11 - 22 April 2022