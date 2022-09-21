Clear Group snaps up legal indemnities broker
Clear Group has made its 36th acquisition with the purchase of legal indemnities broker LawSure Direct for an undisclosed sum.
Based near Gatwick, LawSure Insurance specialises in insurance solutions for solicitors and their clients and handles in excess of £2.8m gross written premium.
The specialist team of nine work across classes of business including title insurance for conveyancing solicitors and developers, wills and probate covers for probate solicitors and M&A and tax indemnity insurances for corporate lawyers.
Clear Group stated that the LawSure team, led by Mandy Brown and Brian Hall, will now work closely
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- UK Broker Awards 2022: Meet the winners
- Somerset Bridge reports £49m loss after Arch Re takeover
- FCA recommends Biba works on risk pool “to limit commission costs” in flats insurance report
- Survey: How can brokers grow business in challenging times?
- FCA sets out pooling and lower commission in flats insurance review
- People Moves: 12-16 September 2022
- PIB buys super yacht specialist Zorab Insurance Services