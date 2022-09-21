Clear Group snaps up legal indemnities broker

Clear Group has made its 36th acquisition with the purchase of legal indemnities broker LawSure Direct for an undisclosed sum.

Based near Gatwick, LawSure Insurance specialises in insurance solutions for solicitors and their clients and handles in excess of £2.8m gross written premium.

The specialist team of nine work across classes of business including title insurance for conveyancing solicitors and developers, wills and probate covers for probate solicitors and M&A and tax indemnity insurances for corporate lawyers.

Clear Group stated that the LawSure team, led by Mandy Brown and Brian Hall, will now work closely