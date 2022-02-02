Meet the MGA: Arc Legal
Arc Legal Assistance was launched in 2003 with a vision to modernise the legal expenses insurance market.
Drawing on the knowledge and experience within the legal expenses insurance and assistance service sectors, the management team designed a unique business model to streamline the claims process and create a robust and effective risk management framework while allowing a high degree of flexibility of approach to the development of products and services.
