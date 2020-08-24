Das UK posts profit rise for 2019

Das UK Group has posted rising profits for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The specialist legal expenses provider revealed a statutory profit of £1.6m in 2019, up from a statutory loss of £10.0m in the preceding year.

In addition, post-tax profit gross of Ergo (Das’s parent company) quota share grew to £11.3m, compared to £2.3m in 2018.

However, its combined operating ratio deteriorated to 99.2% in 2019 (2018: 95.4%) and gross written premium fell slightly to £115m from £118m in 2018.

