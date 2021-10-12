Das UK promotes Tony Coram to CEO
Coram is currently chief customer officer at the legal expenses insurer and will take on his new role in January 2022, subject to regulatory approval.
He joined Das in 2016, initially as director of IT and customer operations, before becoming chief customer officer in 2019.
The provider noted that Coram will work closely with Burke over the coming months to ensure a smooth succession.
Leadership
Oliver Willmes, chief operating officer of Ergo International, Das’s parent company, said: “I am
