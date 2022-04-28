Arag posts £1.9m pre-tax profit for 2021
The legal expenses insurer noted this is the twelfth profitable year in a row.
The business stated that the 2021 performance was boosted by the receipt of some outstanding after-the-event income following successful outcomes to premium challenge cases in previous years and strong before-the-event growth, particularly in the commercial legal expenses insurance market.
The company’s premium under management topped £50m, for the first time during the year. A 20% increase on the £42.8m achieved in
