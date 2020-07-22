Insurance Age

Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?

The recording is the latest aligned to the new campaign from Infopro Digital’s insurance division called Future of Insurance Work, that aims to provide a platform for people to discuss and share ideas, advice, best practices and experiences as the sector looks to reset and restart in a post-Covid-19 world and look beyond the pandemic.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss how some employees have been empowered by less direct oversight in the office; dealing with digital presenteeism and over working; the challenge of managing staff holidays and breaks; the danger of video-conferenceing fatigue; and how productivity has been impacted by clients, suppliers and partners lagging in terms of technology, are:

 

Richard Beaven, COO, Brightside

Michelle Bree, COO, Pen Underwriting

Chris Cardona, global head of insurance, HFW

Rebecca Conway, chief legal officer, Arc Legal

Matt Field, head of marketing & development, Direct Insurance Group

John Warburton, CEO and co-founder, Konsileo

 

For more on the upcoming online event Future of Insurance Work on the 14-15th October click here

 

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. FCA versus insurers as test case showdown begins
  2. FCA picks apart insurer reliance on Hurricane Katrina judgment in BI test case
  3. Insurtech start-up Coverly closes for new business
  4. CMA launches official inquiry into Ardonagh’s Bennetts deal
  5. Insurers haul brokers into FCA BI case again
  6. PIB spent £75.6m on deals in 2019
  7. Direct Line buys start-up broker Brolly

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: