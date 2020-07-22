Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?
The recording is the latest aligned to the new campaign from Infopro Digital’s insurance division called Future of Insurance Work, that aims to provide a platform for people to discuss and share ideas, advice, best practices and experiences as the sector looks to reset and restart in a post-Covid-19 world and look beyond the pandemic.
Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss how some employees have been empowered by less direct oversight in the office; dealing with digital presenteeism and over working; the challenge of managing staff holidays and breaks; the danger of video-conferenceing fatigue; and how productivity has been impacted by clients, suppliers and partners lagging in terms of technology, are:
Richard Beaven, COO, Brightside
Michelle Bree, COO, Pen Underwriting
Chris Cardona, global head of insurance, HFW
Rebecca Conway, chief legal officer, Arc Legal
Matt Field, head of marketing & development, Direct Insurance Group
John Warburton, CEO and co-founder, Konsileo
For more on the upcoming online event Future of Insurance Work on the 14-15th October click here
