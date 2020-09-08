Arag revamps family legal solutions offering

Product now includes a 'dark web' monitoring and ID theft restoration service, which the provider says will "enable brokers to build a truly unique proposition".

Legal expenses provider Arag has relaunched its Family Legal Solutions product to include a ‘dark web’ monitoring and ID theft restoration service.

The insurer stated that each of the covers, which include disputes with domestic employees, school admission and planning application appeals and crisis communications assistance, can be selected individually to create a policy to meet the needs of a particular scheme.

It explained that dark web monitoring can alert policyholders if their personal information is detected in suspicious activity online, while the ID theft restoration element provides advice and practical assistance in dealing with banks, card issuers and other organisations in order to restore services, if their identity has been stolen.

According to Arag, other extensions including tax disputes for the self-employed, extending personal injury cover worldwide and property cover for second homes in the UK are also available.

Flexibility

Matt Warren, Arag’s UK sales manager, commented: “We’ve always made a virtue of our flexibility, allowing business partners to tailor products, which has been especially popular in the mid, high and ultra-high net worth markets.

“We’re taking that one step further now, offering all these different options on an ‘á la carte’ basis, which will enable brokers to build a truly unique proposition, shaped to suit their specific book of business.”

He continued: “Obviously, covers like employment or contract disputes with domestic employees won’t appeal to everyone, so allowing our partners to select the covers that best meet the needs of their clients makes much more sense than a one-size-fits-all solution, and will help brokers to differentiate themselves in their market.”

Arag further detailed that in addition to the more standard legal covers and helplines for employment, contract, tax and other common areas of dispute, its Family Legal Solutions cover also includes confidential counselling and medical information helplines, as well as access to the provider’s digital legal services website.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.