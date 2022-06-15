Stuart Reid joins Harbour Underwriting as NED
Reid stepped up to the board position in April having worked for the managing general agent as a consultant since January.
He has been tasked with supporting the growth of the after-the-event specialist which uses capacity provided by A- rated Hamilton Insurance and sits alongside sister company, Harbour Litigation Funding.
As previously reported by Insurance Age, Harbour Underwriting widened its footprint in 2020 having brought in managing director Sharon Brown the year before.
Formerly
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Abacai motor brand Boom hits the market
- FCA warns on areas of harm in wholesale market
- IFB reveals new ‘crash for cash’ hotspots across UK
- In Depth: The impact of flooding on HNW clients
- The Stats: Q1 2022 - Cost of commercial cover continues to climb
- People Moves: 13 - 17 June 2022
- Ex-Axa leader David Williams joins Humn