Allianz offers free legal line for commercial customers
With businesses adapting to a post-lockdown environment, Allianz has announced that it will offer its commercial insurance customers access to its legal advice line until the end of the third quarter.
Commercial policyholders will be able to call Lawphone until 30 September 2021, regardless of whether they have legal expenses cover in place or not. The provider explained that the 24/7 telephone service can provide guidance on any business-related legal matter, from employment law to debt
