Arag tops £60m GWP as profits return to £500,000

Legal expenses insurer Arag broke through the £60m gross written premium barrier in 2022, building on the previous year’s growth when it topped £50m for the first time.

The provider detailed that the year-on-year rise, from £51.4m to £60.6m, was driven by strong growth in its before-the-event legal expenses insurance and assistance business.

Related Arag posts £1.9m pre-tax profit for 2021

Arag has reported a pre-tax profit of £1.9m for 2021, up on the £500,000 achieved the year before.

Arag listed that the number of after-the-event risks insured dropped marginally over the year by roughly 1.5.%, but the number of BTE risks continued to grow

