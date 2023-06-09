Arag tops £60m GWP as profits return to £500,000

Legal expenses insurer Arag broke through the £60m gross written premium barrier in 2022, building on the previous year’s growth when it topped £50m for the first time.

The provider detailed that the year-on-year rise, from £51.4m to £60.6m, was driven by strong growth in its before-the-event legal expenses insurance and assistance business.

Arag listed that the number of after-the-event risks insured dropped marginally over the year by roughly 1.5.%, but the number of BTE risks continued to grow