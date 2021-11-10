Product overview: Legal expenses

These member perks were formalised in 1917, when the first legal protection insurance policy was launched by La Defense Automobile et Sportive in France. This offered motorists legal services and coverage of expenses for legal prosecution.

Birth of the UK market

Take-up spread across Europe over the following years as travel increased but it wasn’t until the 1970s when legal expenses insurance came to the UK as David Swigciski, director of client services at Das, explains: “The Criminal Law