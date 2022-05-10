DR&P buys Channing Lucas & Partners

The news was first revealed by corporate finance specialists IMAS.

The Companies House document showed that DR&P struck the deal on 9 December 2021.

Private equity house Inflexion invested in DR&P in March 2021 saying it would back the broker to grow organically and through acquisition.

Southport-headquartered DR&P was listed in the £75m to £100m gross written premium banding in Insurance Age’s Top 100 brokers supplement for 2021.

It has offices in Stockport, York, Grimsby, Harrogate, Leeds