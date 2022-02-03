Markel UK hires broker divisional director
Markel UK has restructured its leadership team and promoted Nic Brown to divisional director - broker in a new role that will see him lead Markel’s UK National Markets broker channel.
The provider stated that the move was made in order to bring a clear focus on developing broker relationships and experience at executive leadership level.
It detailed that Brown will assume full profit and loss responsibility for this division.
Brown commented: “Markel UK’s broker operation is a significant
