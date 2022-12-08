Miller launches new D&O product

Miller has launched D&O Construct, a new product for the UK construction sector, designed with Howden Group's specialist underwriting arm Dual.

Miller has worked with Dual to design a product that offers companies broader D&O coverage, that according to the broker, plugs the gaps in standard coverage.

The new product offers nil deductibles throughout the policy, ensuring companies are not financially impacted when faced with covered claims that can amount to substantial legal and defence costs.

D&O Construct is designed to support a variety of occupation across the construction sector, including architects, developers, building