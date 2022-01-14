Allianz brings EC&P operation into commercial
Allianz has merged its commercial broker markets division and engineering, construction & power distribution and underwriting operations.
Following the changes, there are four regional managers whose commercial roles have been extended to include responsibility EC&P.
These regional managers are:Chris Everett – North (Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester), Northern Ireland (Belfast) & Scotland (Glasgow) Mike Thomas – South (Southampton, Chelmsford, Maidstone) Patrick Flannery – Midlands (Birmingham
