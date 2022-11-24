JMG Group exceeds £200m GWP with latest broker buy

JMG Group has purchased Wokingham-based BJP Insurance Brokers, a deal which will see the group exceed £200m in gross written premiums.

BJP Insurance Brokers, which was established in 1997, specialises in the building construction, security, and agricultural machinery sectors and has its own specialist underwriting division - Focus.

The Wokingham-based broker places over £37m GWP annually across its retail and underwriting divisions.

BJP managing director Andrew Brown will remain invested with the business. He stated that joining JMG Group will facilitate a smooth retirement for founding directors Barry McGoun and John Finch.