JMG Group exceeds £200m GWP with latest broker buy
JMG Group has purchased Wokingham-based BJP Insurance Brokers, a deal which will see the group exceed £200m in gross written premiums.
BJP Insurance Brokers, which was established in 1997, specialises in the building construction, security, and agricultural machinery sectors and has its own specialist underwriting division - Focus.
The Wokingham-based broker places over £37m GWP annually across its retail and underwriting divisions.
BJP managing director Andrew Brown will remain invested with the business. He stated that joining JMG Group will facilitate a smooth retirement for founding directors Barry McGoun and John Finch.
