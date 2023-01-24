Allianz aims to boost broker interaction as it restructures renewable energy

Allianz Engineering, Construction & Power has brought its renewable energy experts into one team, with the ambition of growing its green power portfolio.

The insurer detailed that the cross-regional team of local underwriters will service brokers and customers working in the renewable energy sector.

According to Allianz, the new structure, working from a single hub, will add “valuable expertise, resilience and scale”, helping its interactions with broker partners.

The provider cited figures from Globaldata that renewable energy capacity in the UK is expected to triple from 49GW in 2021 to 152GW in 2035, driven mainly by wind and solar. Under