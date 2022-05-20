Marsh McLennan responds to reports it is broking for oil pipeline project

The global business had been jointly named by the Financial Times and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism as the broker organising cover for the controversial project.

According to the reports, around 100 Marsh employees have protested the involvement in the form of a letter to management which warns of “disastrous consequences” and questions how client trust in the broker’s ability to give advice on climate risk may be eroded due to supporting the project.

Transition

A spokesperson said: