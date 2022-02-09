PIB reshuffles management team
PIB Group has made a number of management changes across various divisions within the business.
Bernard Macgeean, who is currently CEO of Q Underwriting and PIB’s Schemes & Affinities division, will take on additional responsibility of chairman for the two areas while continuing his CEO duties until a “natural transition to act as chairman”.Adrian Colosso
Additionally, Adrian Colosso, who is chairman of PIB brand Citynet will assume the chairmanship of its specialty division. The division
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Most read
- Romero sees profits rise as it reveals 2021 results
- People moves: 7-11 February 2022
- Aston Lark makes second PMI deal for 2022
- What are the best digital tools for brokers?
- Axa UK in broker push as it commits to becoming more accessible
- Blog: The key to rebuilding trust
- Blog: How can the insurance industry build trust with SMEs?