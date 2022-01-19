First Underwriting eyes £130m GWP

First Underwriting, which is part of Kingfisher, is planning to increase its gross written premium by 30% over the next year.

Tom Donachie, managing director of First Underwriting, told Insurance Age that the MGA’s current GWP was £100m and is seeking £130m over the next 12 months.

“At the end of last year, we were around £100m GWP, and we have a diverse book but we’re still at about 60% motor, so still motor dominant.”

“When we were set up [in 2018], we focused on writing motor but we’ve