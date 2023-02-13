Marsh McLennan names Chris Lay as UK CEO

Chris Lay has been appointed UK CEO of Marsh McLennan in addition to his responsibilities as CEO of Marsh UK, effective 1 March 2023.

In his expanded remit Lay will help lead the connection points of the company’s four businesses: Marsh, Mercer, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman.

He was first appointed as Marsh UK CEO in 2018 and succeeded Mark Weil who left the company to take up a senior role outside of insurance.

He will report to Marsh McLennan’s international CEO Flavio Piccolomini.

Report

Benoit Hudon, CEO of Mercer UK will report to Lay and continue to report to Martine Ferland, global president and CEO of Mercer.

In