In Depth: Building a USP to make a broker network stand out

Networks are playing an increasingly important role in helping build and grow the independent broking successes of the future. With so much competition to choose from though, how are these businesses looking to differentiate themselves? Martin Friel investigates.

Broker networks have been around for the best part of three decades and in that time, we have seen a lot of change. Change from the early days, where they were established as a defensive posture against consolidation, to the mid 2000s where the value was seen to be in the services provided.

And, to today, where the focus is very much on the data and digital capabilities that can be provided.

£2m

Brokerbility now accepts brokers with £2m GWP

As such, we have a network space that is much