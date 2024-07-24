Which? finds 48% of people making claims experience at least one problem

Which? has called on the Financial Conduct Authority to take tough action against firms over claims handling failures, arguing consumers are suffering from “significant harm”.

The consumer champion’s in-depth analysis of the claims-handling process found 48% of all people making a claim about home, travel motor and pet insurance experienced at least one problem in their claims journey.

Problems have included consumers having to repeatedly chase insurers for information on their case and insurers not identifying and responding appropriately when people were struggling due to the incident that led to the claim.

Third parties

These problems were flagged as particularly