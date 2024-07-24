Insurance Age

Which? finds 48% of people making claims experience at least one problem

    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Which? has called on the Financial Conduct Authority to take tough action against firms over claims handling failures, arguing consumers are suffering from “significant harm”.

The consumer champion’s in-depth analysis of the claims-handling process found 48% of all people making a claim about home, travel motor and pet insurance experienced at least one problem in their claims journey.

Problems have included consumers having to repeatedly chase insurers for information on their case and insurers not identifying and responding appropriately when people were struggling due to the incident that led to the claim.

Third parties

These problems were flagged as particularly

More on Insurer

UK pricing continues down – Marsh

Insurance rates in the UK fell 3% in the second quarter of 2024, continuing on the downwards trajectory from the previous three months, according to the latest research by Marsh.

Interview: Tim Smyth, Bspoke

Bspoke Group CEO Tim Smyth tells Insurance Age about reaching profitability and expanding with brokers through organic growth, hires and new products as well as acquisitions.

