Whistleblowing to FCA tops 1100 again in 2024/25

The Financial Conduct Authority received 1131 whistleblowing reports in 2024/25, in line with the 1124 the year before.

In the period from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, the 1131 reports generated 2684 separate allegations.

The top three subjects for allegations covered compliance, fitness and propriety, and consumer detriment. Consumer Duty issues ranked fifth and fraud worries came seventh (see graph below).

!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process();else if(!e.getElementById(i)){var r=e.createElement(n)