Motor complaints to FOS slide down in Q1

Cars in car park

The Financial Ombudsman Service received 2,843 complaints about car and motorcycle insurance in the first quarter of the financial year, below the level in the same quarter of the previous two years.

The figure for April to June 2025 was down by 28% compared to Q1 2024/25 when 3,940 consumers lodged complaints about the insurance lines.

The latest figure was also around a quarter lower than the 3,869 complaints in Q1 2023/24.

The reduction put car/motor insurance in fifth place in the FOS’ most complained about list.

For the full year of 2024/25 it had been in fourth place.

Hire purchase (motor) topped the table with current accounts in second, credit cards in third and conditional sale (motor)

