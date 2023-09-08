Long time coming: Why the RSA deal for NIG is ‘win-win’ for Intact, DLG and brokers
‘Not In Group’ has been seen as an accurate reading of the acronym NIG for a while now. Jonathan Swift looks at why the long-mooted acquisition target might finally become the ‘Nicely Integrated Gang’ within its new home RSA.
“There has been a lot of speculation about a link-up between AIG and RSA. Why not NIG and RSA?”
That was the question posed by a broker to Insurance Age in 2004, who proposed that NIG’s owner Royal Bank of Scotland Insurance [the precursor to Direct Line Group] could be the acquirer – and not vice-versa – after attending a roadshow held by the company.Related NIG is “on track” despite market-wide speculation NIG future uncertain as RBS confirms insurance sale plan RSA swoops for NIG
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Turnover and profit drop at Ageas Retail in 2022
Turnover at broker Ageas Retail, which includes the Ageas Direct and Rias brands, fell in 2022 to £73.27m from £76.44m the year before.
People Moves: 4 – 8 September 2023
Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Brokers warn RSA not to lose NIG’s ‘sparkle’ in takeover as market diversity diminishes
Brokers have expressed their sadness at losing another market, but acknowledged the proposed takeover of NIG by RSA could be superb for both parties – provided the integration is handled properly.
Lloyd’s more than doubles half-year underwriting profits and grows GWP
Lloyd’s more than doubled underwriting profits in the first half of the year to £2.5bn from £1.2bn in the same period of 2022.
RSA swoops for NIG and FarmWeb in £520m deal
Intact Financial Corporation and its subsidiary RSA have reached an agreement with Direct Line Insurance Group to acquire its brokered commercial lines operations, including NIG and FarmWeb.
Cowbell launches SME focused cyber insurance in UK
US cyber expert Cowbell has rolled out its standalone cyber insurance offering to the UK, Cowbell Prime One, aimed at SMEs and mid-market businesses.
Marsh names Nick Harris as CEO of UK retail
Marsh McLennan has appointed Nick Harris as CEO of UK retail at Marsh, taking up the role on 1 January 2024.
Motor payouts hit record £2.5bn in Q2, says ABI
Insurers paid out £2.5bn in motor claims in the second quarter of this year, according to the Association of British Insurers, the highest quarterly figure since it started collecting data in 2013.