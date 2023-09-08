Insurance Age

Long time coming: Why the RSA deal for NIG is ‘win-win’ for Intact, DLG and brokers

winning
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

‘Not In Group’ has been seen as an accurate reading of the acronym NIG for a while now. Jonathan Swift looks at why the long-mooted acquisition target might finally become the ‘Nicely Integrated Gang’ within its new home RSA.

“There has been a lot of speculation about a link-up between AIG and RSA. Why not NIG and RSA?”

That was the question posed by a broker to Insurance Age in 2004, who proposed that NIG’s owner Royal Bank of Scotland Insurance [the precursor to Direct Line Group] could be the acquirer – and not vice-versa – after attending a roadshow held by the company.

Related NIG is “on track” despite market-wide speculation NIG future uncertain as RBS confirms insurance sale plan RSA swoops for NIG

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insurer

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: