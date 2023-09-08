Long time coming: Why the RSA deal for NIG is ‘win-win’ for Intact, DLG and brokers

‘Not In Group’ has been seen as an accurate reading of the acronym NIG for a while now. Jonathan Swift looks at why the long-mooted acquisition target might finally become the ‘Nicely Integrated Gang’ within its new home RSA.

“There has been a lot of speculation about a link-up between AIG and RSA. Why not NIG and RSA?”

That was the question posed by a broker to Insurance Age in 2004, who proposed that NIG’s owner Royal Bank of Scotland Insurance [the precursor to Direct Line Group] could be the acquirer – and not vice-versa – after attending a roadshow held by the company.

