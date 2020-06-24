Insurers lock horns with FCA in BI test case defences

Brokers brought into fray as providers file a variety of defences including proximate cause and the ‘Sweden defence’ in the landmark case to determine the validity of BI claims arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Insurers have fought back against the FCA in the business interruption test case using a variety of defences including proximate cause, arguing that businesses were technically allowed to remain open, and saying that policies were not intended to pay out for pandemic cover.

A number of insurers also turned on brokers arguing that it was their job to advise their clients to purchase the right sort of policy.

In addition the providers also suggested that the contra proferentem rule will not be brought in to play because their wordings are unambiguous.

The eight insurers involved in the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) BI test case have filed their defences with the court.

The FCA is taking the position of policyholders to bring the case and launched the test case to determine the validity of business interruption claims arising from the coronavirus.

The defendants in the case are; Arch Insurance (UK), Argenta Syndicate Management, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office, Hiscox Insurance Company, MS Amlin Underwriting, QBE UK, RSA UK, and Zurich Insurance.

Proximate cause

Many of the policies under scrutiny provide cover for closure caused by the presence of an infectious disease within a certain distance, usually 25 miles or one mile, from the insured premises.

All of the insurers put forward arguments around proximate cause in their defences, arguing that the pandemic is a global or national rather than local issue.

Ecclesiastical and MS Amlin jointly stated: “For coverage, these clauses require there to have been one or more cases of Covid-19 within a radius of 25 miles from the premises which were the specific cause of any claimed interruption of or interference with the business.

“Neither the pandemic nor the countrywide reaction to the pandemic by the government which happens therefore to cover the area within a radius of 25 miles from the premises without reference to or reliance upon the specific case or cases within the relevant area is sufficient.”

Similarly, Argenta argued: “It is clear that ‘but for’ the insured peril (i.e. an occurrence of Covid-19 within 25 miles of the relevant premises) policyholders would in all or almost all cases have suffered the same or substantially the same loss in any event, irrespective of any local occurrence of the disease.”

It listed restrictions imposed by the government as well as the public response to the global and national pandemic as reasons for its stance.

Further, insurers argued that businesses would have lost money regardless of whether they were ordered to close or not.

The providers also maintained that their policies were never intended to pay out for pandemics.

The insurers further stated that, while they have filed separate documents, they will look to use each other’s arguments where successful.

Ecclesiastical and MS Amlin said in their joint defence that they “reserve the right to adopt any argument of the benefit of any argument advanced by any other defendant”.

Restrictions

Another argument put forward by Zurich is that while restrictions have been imposed on businesses, many of them were technically allowed to stay open.

In its defence document Zurich provided a long list of examples, including restaurants being permitted to operate a take-away service, food retailers and other essential services being “expressly permitted” to remain open, and other retail businesses being able to continue to trade “by virtual or distance means”.

It added: “It is likely that policyholders would have suffered the same loss in the correct counterfactual, and accordingly unlikely that there will be any recoverable loss.”

Meanwhile QBE and RSA both argue against the FCA’s use of the Cambridge Analysis in its particulars of claim. The Cambridge Analysis seeks to estimate the number of cases of Covid-19 based on the number of deaths.

This issue had already been explored in the first case management conference (CMC) of the case on 16 June where insurers argued that it may be impossible to agree on the FCA’s use of an analysis without expert testimony, which would not be possible in the allotted timeframe.

Lockdown

Notable for Hiscox’s defence is its decision to use Sweden, which has not imposed the same lockdown measures as the UK, as an example to show that it is likely that UK businesses would have faced an economic hit with or without the lockdown rules.

This was also put forward in the first CMC, where Hiscox’s counsel, Jonathan Gaisman QC, said the UK had faced “draconian” lockdown measures.

The FCA also argued in its particulars of claim that the contra proferentem rule should be applied to ambiguous wordings.

This rule states that any clause considered to be ambiguous should be interpreted against the interests of the party that created, introduced, or requested that a clause be included.

But the insurers disputed this approach, stating that their wordings are unambiguous.

Brokers

RSA’s defence document read: “The meaning and effect of the RSA Wordings is, for the reasons set out herein, unambiguous. Accordingly, and also because no relevant ambiguity is asserted by the FCA, it is denied that the contra proferentem rule is relevant or applicable to the FCA’s claims in this litigation; (b) In any event, RSA4 was drafted by Marsh/Jelf who acted as agents for the relevant insureds. In such circumstances, the insureds (and not RSA) would fall to be treated as the proferens.”

Several providers pointed out in their defences that the policies in question had been sold by brokers, whose responsibility it is to advise their clients.

QBE said in its defence: “Each of the policyholders of policies with the QBE Wordings acted through an authorised insurance broker intermediary at the time of the placing of the policies with the QBE Wordings whose duty, inter alia, was to advise on the suitability of the insurance being obtained.”

The FCA is scheduled to file its reply on 3 July. The next CMC is scheduled for this Friday (26 June).

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.