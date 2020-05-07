FCA set to take a keen interest in vulnerable customers

Insurance Cares: Report by Consumer Intelligence and Sicsic Advisory shows number of people in the vulnerable customer category has hit 13m.

The number of Brits who identify as vulnerable customers has doubled in a year as the coronavirus crisis sent concerns about health and personal finances rocketing, according to new research from data insight specialist Consumer Intelligence.

The report, in collaboration with Sicsic Advisory, showed that 26% of consumers said they fitted the Financial Conduct Authority’s definition of vulnerability in 2020, compared to just 13% in March 2019.

Crucial

Michael Sicsic, managing director of Sicsic Advisory and former head of supervision of the general insurance retail sector at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said: “The FCA will take a keen interest in how insurance providers can demonstrate their understanding and support of vulnerable customers, both during the coronavirus crisis and beyond. Now is the time for companies to start finding their vulnerable customers and start taking positive action.

“This is a crucial moment for insurers to develop their relationship with customers beyond purchase and renewal touchpoints. Those doing the right thing now will reap the rewards in customer loyalty and brand equity further down the line.”

The joint report focuses on the home and motor markets.

The FCA defines a vulnerable customer as someone who due to their circumstances is “susceptible to detriment, particularly when a firm is not acting with appropriate levels of care”.

Support

The watchdog warned last week that Coronavirus could exacerbate, or suddenly cause, vulnerability in many ways as it unveiled a package of measures it is considering to provide insurance customers with temporary support.

According to Consumer Intelligence, in the last two weeks, more than 6m people have been furloughed in the UK, and potentially hundreds and thousands more have lost work and income, with small businesses and the self-employed particularly affected.

The research shows that those who self-identify as vulnerable have higher levels of concern than non-vulnerable customers, with 36% very worried about their family’s physical health, 26% about their own mental health and 1-in-4 very worried about being able to afford necessary outgoings.

Concerns

According to Consumer Intelligence, the findings raise a number of concerns for insurers to address around understanding how vulnerability impacts consumer behaviour and what actions they should take to ensure they do not suffer a detriment as a result of coronavirus.

Consumer Intelligence CEO Ian Hughes said: “Stressed, worried, and distracted people – especially those under financial pressure - think very differently about insurance, interact differently with insurance companies, shop differently and claim differently.”

The research also revealed that vulnerable customers are more likely to automatically believe what an insurance company tells them – heightening the potential for harm if a company does not communicate with transparency.

Hughes added: “Understanding behaviour and supporting the needs of those customers is vital - but not enough. Insurers must act now to make sure they aren’t contributing to the detriment vulnerable people are experiencing through their interactions, or negligence. This group makes up a large part of insurers’ customer base.”

