Axa XL teams up with Accenture on cyber security services

Provider says partnership will benefit Axa XL brokers and clients.

Axa XL and Accenture have partnered to offer global cyber security expertise to Axa XL’s underwriters, brokers and clients.

The provider explained it will tap into Accenture’s global cyber security capabilities with the aim to help clients gain a deeper understanding of cyber risks and provide them with actionable bespoke reports on cyber threats.

The offering is initially available on an industry-basis for the manufacturing, retail, healthcare and financial services industries and Axa XL stated that it will be expanded to cover the property and casualty spectrum by early 2020.

The provider detailed that Accenture will provide post-breach security services for Axa XL clients outside the US, including incident management and IT forensics.

Partnership

Jason Harris, chief executive of Axa XL’s global P&C insurance business, commented: “We are very excited to announce this end-to end security partnership, which is designed to identify and serve the cyber-related needs of our clients.

“As a leader in the cyber insurance market, Axa XL is committed to being a trusted partner in helping our clients improve their cyber security. It is paramount that we promote improved cyber security while also protecting clients from an insurance perspective in a transparent and forward-thinking way.”

Max Richter, Accenture UK’s general insurance sector lead and the company’s global account lead for Axa XL, added: “We believe there is huge potential for a differentiated cyber security proposition through our partnership with Axa XL.

“This partnership will give Axa XL’s underwriters, and particularly their clients, vast access to Accenture Security’s ecosystem, including threat intelligence, risk mitigation and post breach services, which should foster more informed decisions about cyber risk and better post breach outcomes.”

