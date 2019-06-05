Lamp declared in default following insolvency

The FSCS is still in the process of identifying how many UK policyholders are affected by the failure of Lamp as Now4Cover seeks replacement provider.

Insolvent Gibraltar provider Lamp is now in default according to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

The provider which went into liquidation last week (31 May) was declared in default by the FSCS yesterday (3 June).

Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at FSCS, said: “We are still in the process of identifying how many UK customers are affected by the failure of Lamp Insurance. We are working closely with the liquidators to make sure that all eligible policyholders affected by the failure of Lamp are compensated accordingly.”

The firm provided a range of insurance policies to the UK retail and commercial market, including home insurance, GAP insurance, health insurance and after-the-event insurance.

Broker Now4Cover has been affected by the liquidation.

Replacement

An email to customers, obtained by Insurance Age, revealed that Now4Cover is still seeking other insurers to provider replacement policies.

The email, from CEO Michael Muzio, read: “As an update from our original note I can confirm your policy is still valid albeit a liquidator has now been appointed.

“This means that any subsequent claims will be subject to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For UK customers they pay 90% of the cost of valid claims. It’s also likely that the liquidator will look to cancel policies from a set date in the future. This could be in a number of weeks.”

He continued: “Given that, we are still working hard with other insurers to provide replacement offers. We will email you with more news when this arrives. Our preference is to find an insurer to take over all current policies but again this is ongoing.”

Muzio apologised to customers for the “difficult situation”.

It was revealed last week by Post that 13,500 Now4Cover customers, which partners with Insure Halal, were affected.

Refunds?

In the latest customer update Muzio stated: “You may choose to cancel your policy now which you can do in the usual way by logging in. At present, the refund won’t be processed as Lamp do not have the money to refund you. I’m very sorry about that.

“However we are working with the FSCS to compensate UK customers as quickly as possible. This amounts to 90% of unused premium for those customers who have not made a claim.”

He detailed that customers would be contacted as soon as there was more news on refunds.

Muzio added: “For those customers that have already told us they wanted to cancel these will be processed shortly and you will receive a communication from us by email. Again, we are working with the FSCS to arrange the return 90% of unused premium for UK customers where no claims have been made.”

Updates can be found on the FSCS and Now4Cover and Lamp web pages.

Problems with Lamp emerged in May when it applied to the Gibraltar courts for insolvency. It was officially liquidated on 31 May and Grant Thornton was appointed as administrator.

Lamp is the latest in a number of Gibraltarian providers to go bust and its collapse has reignited the debate around unrated UK non-domiciled providers.

