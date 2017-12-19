Predictions for 2018: LV's Mike Crane

LV Broker's managing director Mike Crane predicts GDPR challenges and hints at the insurer's re-entrance into the home market.

Data continues to be the buzz word of 2018

The topic of data has been the real buzzword of the year and it will remain that way in 2018. Insurers and brokers will continue working together to understand how they can use data to add value to customers.

But GDPR will make it more challenging…

We’re all increasingly wanting to tap into data but with GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] on the horizon we need to work very closely together to ensure we’ve wrapped our heads around it and do what’s right for our customers.

LV takes the market by storm with its grand re-entrance into home

As a result of our strategic partnership with Allianz, we’re coming back to the home market. Our re-entry will be a real proof point of our commitment to brokers and it’s imperative that we get that proposition right.