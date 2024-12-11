Flood Re promises more educational material for brokers in 2025

Flood Re is developing a series of new learning and educational materials for brokers and the wider insurance market for the new year, after recent changes to the scheme.

This comes off the back of Flood Re’s tour of the regions with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association in August.

Understanding property flood resilience and Build Back Better is high on broker’s agendas according to feedback from the almost 800 brokers attending the trade bodies roadshows.

It was great to have Flood Re join us on our annual tour of the regions, and it was clear that our members are increasingly interested in helping their clients address issues around flood and how to help