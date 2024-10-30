Biba welcomes decision to not use term ‘ghost broking’ in new Fraud Charter

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the replacement of term ghost broking with ‘illegal insurance firms’ in the new Home Office Insurance Fraud Charter published last week.

A spokesperson for Biba said the trade body supports this new voluntary Charter aimed at combating insurance fraud and was pleased to see the aforementioned broker-adjacent term not being used.

Biba commented: “The Charter will help to raise the visibility and seriousness of insurance fraud that affects not only the insurance industry but innocent policyholders too, through increased premiums and emotional stress.

“Collaborative efforts with the Home Office and industry stakeholders to reduce