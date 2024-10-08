One Call posts turnover growth as tax and interest bite in 2023

One Call Insurance Services has revealed turnover and pre-tax profit rises for 2023 as tax and interest charges hit the bottom line.

Turnover at the Doncaster-headquartered broker soared by 24.4% year-on-year to £65.13m, a filing at Companies House detailed.

Headcount was also up, by 48 people to 437 staff.

The Top 100 UK broker’s specialisms include car, van, bike, home, travel, pet and business insurance.

According to the firm it achieved “a further