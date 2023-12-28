Review of the Year 2023: Winn’s Clint Milnes

Winn Solicitors CIO Clint Milnes admits to raising an eyebrow to the news of the Markerstudy and Atlanta merger and flags the ‘commendable progress’ made by the FCA with Consumer Duty.

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Winn Solicitors CIO Clint Milnes admits to raising an eyebrow to the news of the Markerstudy and Atlanta merger and flags the ‘commendable progress’ made by the FCA with Consumer Duty.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?

The implementation of the FCA’s Consumer Duty is commendable progress. It is imperative for insurers to prioritise customers to ensure favourable outcomes.

The paramount objective is to establish a just and prompt claims resolution process, steering clear of legal battles. This objective strongly resonates with both the company and myself. We hope insurers will also see the benefits of fostering partnerships with entities like Winn

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: