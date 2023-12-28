Review of the Year 2023: Winn’s Clint Milnes

Winn Solicitors CIO Clint Milnes admits to raising an eyebrow to the news of the Markerstudy and Atlanta merger and flags the ‘commendable progress’ made by the FCA with Consumer Duty.

The implementation of the FCA’s Consumer Duty is commendable progress. It is imperative for insurers to prioritise customers to ensure favourable outcomes.

The paramount objective is to establish a just and prompt claims resolution process, steering clear of legal battles. This objective strongly resonates with both the company and myself. We hope insurers will also see the benefits of fostering partnerships with entities like Winn