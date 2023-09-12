Aviva delivers digital tool to help brokers with Net Zero sustainability journey

Aviva has launched Sustainable Business Coach, a free-to-use digital tool designed to help brokers discover the impact their business has on the environment and wider society.

According to the insurer, it was created with brokers, for brokers, and will help them to set sustainability goals and benchmark their progress towards Net Zero.

Developed in partnership with non-profit organisation Future-Fit, and digital coaching business Life Moments, it provides users with a personalised report on how they can improve along with free learning modules.

Plans

When using the coach, brokers are asked to fill out a series of questions that Aviva calculated takes 20–30 minutes