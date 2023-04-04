Saga reports stable broking results as it pushes on with Acromas sale

Saga is targeting the sale of its underwriting business, Acromas Insurance, in the second half of this year – but arranged a loan in case a deal does not go through.

Exclusive talks with Australian insurtech Open Insurance Technologies to sell the group’s in-house underwriter broke down last month.

According to the over-50s specialist, if there is no disposal then as of 1 January 2024 it will be able tap into a £50m loan from founder and ex-chief executive Sir Roger De Haan, who invested in the business again in 2020.

Premiums

The news came as the firm reported gross written premiums in broking of £563.1m for the year ended 31 January 2023, inline with