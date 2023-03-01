Howden buys Reich

Howden has bought Reich Group for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

Manchester-headquartered Reich will add 140 staff and £120m of gross written premium to Howden which previously bought Aston Lark and A-Plan.

Insurance Age understands that Reich will sit alongside Aston Lark and become a northern hub for Howden.

Both CEO Simon Taylor and director Danny Lopian are remaining with the broker to continue leading the offering.

The firm will keep its brand and remain a separate legal entity ahead of ultimately being folded into Howden UK & Ireland in a move likely